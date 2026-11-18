Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday called for a united national resistance against what he termed fallen fascist and collaborating forces, saying Bangladesh wanted to “crush their heads” in the same spirit as the 2024 mass uprising. Addressing the closing sitting of the fourth session of the Jatiya Sangsad, PM said no one would be allowed to obstruct the country’s independence, sovereignty and democratic progress. “We drove the fugitive autocrat out of this country in 2024. In the same spirit, we want to crush their heads again,” he said.



Calling for national unity, the prime minister said all political forces supporting democracy must unite despite ideological differences. Fascist forces would not be allowed to rise again, he said, adding that resistance must be built against them in the spirit of the 2024 mass uprising. Tarique Rahman said a democratic parliament would have differences of opinion, arguments, electoral competition and political debate. All sides, however, must work together in the interests of the country and its people, he added. The prime minister urged the ruling party, opposition parties, independent members of Parliament and democratic political parties outside Parliament to build national unity. There could be no division over Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty, he said. Criticising the Awami League, whose activities are banned, PM said its character had not changed despite the sacrifices, enforced disappearances, killings and torture endured by many people. “Whether inside or outside the country, they choose the path of terrorism and anarchy whenever they get an opportunity,” he said, adding that recent developments had provided evidence of this.

PM said various statements and directives circulated on social media had allegedly incited people to set fire to the homes of political opponents and prepare lists of people to be killed. “There is no place for the politics of terrorism, attacks, arson and murder in democratic practice,” he said. “Politics can never be a licence for terrorism or killing people.” No terrorist activity, whether carried out inside Bangladesh or abroad, could be accepted as normal political activity, Rahman said. He added that the public was becoming aware of those who sheltered and supported terrorists in an effort to destabilise Bangladesh. The prime minister called on all people to remain united in defending independence, sovereignty and democracy without bowing to any malign force.