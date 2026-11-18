He said the government is giving special priority to bringing down the overall migration cost, including travel expenses, for Bangladeshi workers seeking employment abroad.

The premier made the remarks while responding to a starred supplementary question from Mymensingh-6 lawmaker Md. Kamrul Hasan during the Prime Minister’s question-answer session.

“The government has, by and large, been able to keep the total migration cost for a worker going to Malaysia within Taka 2 lakh,” he told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said the government has restarted sending Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia and has largely managed to keep the total cost of going there within Taka 2 lakh per worker.

Referring to talks with Malaysia on resuming the suspended recruitment, Tarique Rahman said, “By the grace of Allah, the government has been able to restart the process.”

He added that the government’s discussions and initiatives are continuing to keep migration costs at an affordable level for Bangladeshi workers in other Middle Eastern countries as well.

Efforts are also underway to keep the cost of going abroad within Taka 2 lakh, or at least at a bearable level, in those countries, said the premier.

The premier said the syndicate problem and the defrauding of job seekers, raised by the lawmaker, had reached its worst under the fugitive autocrat’s regime. “We saw how people linked to them swindled citizens with promises of jobs abroad and pocketed their money,” he said.

He said the syndicates built by that regime had also damaged Bangladesh’s standing abroad, and several countries had almost stopped recruiting Bangladeshi workers, suspending intake or slowing it down.

Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal was in the chair as the sitting began at 4:15 pm. The first 30 minutes were allotted for the Prime Minister’s questions.

The fourth session of the JS began on November 9. As per a decision of the Business Advisory Committee, the short session is scheduled to end today with the Prime Minister’s concluding speech.

