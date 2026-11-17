Five Dhaka residents died from dengue in the past 24 hours, raising Bangladesh’s dengue death toll this year to 507, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a dengue bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The health directorate reported that 90 people died from dengue during the first 17 days of November.

Two dengue deaths were recorded in each of January and February, while no deaths were reported in March or April. One person died in May, followed by 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August, 148 in September and 174 in October.

A further 1,537 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in the past 24 hours.

Dhaka division recorded the highest number of new hospital admissions, with 444 patients. Chattogram division reported 297 admissions, followed by Barishal with 308, Khulna with 267, Rajshahi with 123, Mymensingh with 57, Rangpur with 38 and Sylhet with three.

Since January 1 this year, 165,644 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh, according to the health directorate.

A total of 159,528 patients have been discharged after recovery, while 5,609 remain hospitalised nationwide.

