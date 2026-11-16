Dengue death toll crosses 500 as 3 more die

Three more people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 502, according to a dengue bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Monday.

The DGHS said 85 people died from dengue during the first 16 days of November.

Dengue claimed two lives each in January and February. No dengue deaths were recorded in March or April, while one person died in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August, 148 in September and 174 in October.

A total of 1,598 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in the past 24 hours.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of new hospital admissions, with 673 patients. Two dengue deaths were reported in the division during the period.

Khulna Division reported one dengue death in the past 24 hours.

Among newly admitted patients, Chattogram Division recorded 251 cases, followed by Khulna with 201, Barishal with 185, Rajshahi with 145, Rangpur with 71, Mymensingh with 61 and Sylhet with 11.

Since January 1, a total of 164,107 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh, DGHS data showed.

A total of 157,988 patients have been discharged after recovery, while 5,617 people remain hospitalised.

