Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday instructed BNP members of parliament to remain in their respective constituencies and stay active on the ground to counter alleged unrest and sabotage by the banned Awami League. The directive was issued at a meeting of the BNP parliamentary party at the National Parliament, where Tarique Rahman, in his capacity as leader of the House, presided over the session. The meeting, held in the ruling party MPs’ meeting room, began at 2:30pm and ended at 4pm. Whip Ashraf Uddin Nizan conducted the meeting. According to several MPs present, the prime minister made his position clear on confronting alleged Awami League unrest. “The message is clear—the Awami League is a fascist party. It has to be confronted from the streets,” he said. Tarique Rahman instructed party leaders and activists to remain united and work in their respective areas amid the ongoing situation.

The prime minister alleged that the Awami League had been against the people while in power and was still setting fire to homes and carrying out sabotage. He claimed that the party had killed 1,500 people and left 30,000 people disabled in just 15 days to retain power, with about 5,000 of them losing their eyesight. “People will never support such a party,” Tarique Rahman said, questioning why the public would back the Awami League if it sought to return to power. Sources concerned said that, by the time this report was filed in the evening, BNP MPs as well as party leaders and activists had begun taking positions in their respective areas in line with the prime minister’s directive. Gopalganj-3 MP and Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal central president SM Zilani delivered an emotional speech at the meeting, describing an alleged attack and arson at his home in Gopalganj. Zilani said Awami League miscreants had set fire to his house on Tuesday evening. He also told the meeting that homes belonging to his relatives had been attacked and that several people had been injured.

Zilani expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of expected support from the party in his area. Responding to Zilani’s remarks, Tarique Rahman said there was no place for emotion in politics and that everyone must work in the field with confidence. “The people have brought BNP to power with a huge vote,” he said. “Everyone must work with that confidence.” BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy referred to the Awami League’s past political role during the meeting. He said the Awami League had declared after BNP came to power in 1991 that it would not allow BNP to remain in peace even for a minute. “There is nothing new to say about the character of the Awami League,” Roy said. “It has to be confronted accordingly.” Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the government had not used excessive force despite what he described as continued provocation by Awami League miscreants. He said the government had no intention of using excessive force at present. Salahuddin Ahmed indicated that strict legal action would soon be taken against those accused of creating unrest across the country, not only in Gopalganj.