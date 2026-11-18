The office of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Md Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton was attacked and vandalised by a group of 100 to 150 people in Mirpur-13, Dhaka, at around 8:45am on Wednesday, office officials said. Two to three people were reported injured.

Witnesses said the attackers, carrying sticks, bricks and locally made weapons, tried to enter the building housing the office but could not get inside because of its glass doors. The group damaged the building’s front glass wall and part of the enclosure around the lift. The building’s entrance was closed after the incident.

Mohammad Mamun Patwary, office secretary of the DNCC administrator’s office, said officials had been on alert for a possible attack for the past week based on intelligence information. Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton, convener of the Dhaka North unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and the unit’s member secretary had instructed party leaders and activists from different police station areas to remain in their respective areas, Mamun Patwary said. He added that they were also in the building during the attack. Mamun Patwary said 20 to 25 men and more than 100 women arrived at about 8:55am and launched the attack. The attackers used bricks and locally made weapons against people inside the office, he alleged. Office staff were forced to leave when the situation went out of control, Mamun Patwary said. He alleged that police were informed but arrived after most of the attack had already taken place.