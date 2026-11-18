DNCC Administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton’s Mirpur Office Attacked, Vandalised
The office of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Md Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton was attacked and vandalised by a group of 100 to 150 people in Mirpur-13, Dhaka, at around 8:45am on Wednesday, office officials said. Two to three people were reported injured.
Witnesses said the attackers, carrying sticks, bricks and locally made weapons, tried to enter the building housing the office but could not get inside because of its glass doors.
The group damaged the building’s front glass wall and part of the enclosure around the lift. The building’s entrance was closed after the incident.
Mohammad Mamun Patwary, office secretary of the DNCC administrator’s office, said officials had been on alert for a possible attack for the past week based on intelligence information.
Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton, convener of the Dhaka North unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and the unit’s member secretary had instructed party leaders and activists from different police station areas to remain in their respective areas, Mamun Patwary said. He added that they were also in the building during the attack.
Mamun Patwary said 20 to 25 men and more than 100 women arrived at about 8:55am and launched the attack. The attackers used bricks and locally made weapons against people inside the office, he alleged.
Office staff were forced to leave when the situation went out of control, Mamun Patwary said. He alleged that police were informed but arrived after most of the attack had already taken place.
Mamun Patwary claimed that Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton was the main target of the attack. He said the office suffered more damage than other nearby establishments and that photographs of Milton inside the building were also vandalised.
The office secretary said a recent eviction drive to free pavements from illegal occupation could have been behind the attack.
Security at the building was strengthened after the incident, with BNP leaders and activists from different levels remaining there. No members of law enforcement agencies were seen at the scene, according to the report.
Kafrul Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Saiful Islam, when asked about the attack and vandalism at around 12pm, said: “What are you talking about? Such an incident did not happen. Where would arrests come from?”
Pallabi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Jalal Uddin said the incident did not take place within his police station’s jurisdiction and fell under another police station area.