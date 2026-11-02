12kg LPG cylinder price raises by Tk223 to Tk2,060
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of a 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Tk223, setting the new rate at Tk2,060 from Tk1,837.
BERC announced the revised LPG prices in a notice on Monday. The new rates will take effect from 8pm.
The commission said the prices had been adjusted due to rising international market prices, along with increased commissions for importers, dealers and retailers.
On October 4, the government raised the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder by Tk252, from Tk1,585 to Tk1,837. The latest increase comes less than a month after that adjustment.