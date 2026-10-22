BB website temporarily offline amid PHP Cybersecurity concerns

Bangladesh Bank temporarily took its main website (bb.org.bd) offline on Thursday evening, October 22, with visitors seeing a message stating that the service was under maintenance.

The central bank’s website displayed the notice, “Our service is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance. We will be back online shortly. Thank you for your patience. Bangladesh Bank.”

The website said the service had been temporarily suspended for scheduled maintenance and would be restored shortly.

The website is believed to have been taken offline as a precaution amid global concerns over cyberattacks. Bangladesh Bank authorities had not issued any statement on the matter.