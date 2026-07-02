Govt reduces LPG, auto gas prices

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) today reduced the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and auto gas, lowering the retail price of a 12kg LPG cylinder by Tk 357 and auto gas by Tk 16.53 per litre.

Under the revised rates, a 12kg LPG cylinder will now be sold at Tk 1,528, down from Tk 1,885, while the retail price of auto gas has been reduced to Tk 70.40 per litre from Tk 86.93.

BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed announced the new prices, saying the revised rates will come into effect from 6:00 pm today (July 2) and must be implemented by all licensed LPG marketing companies.

According to the BERC announcement, the retail price of LPG has been fixed at Tk 123.55 per kilogram, down from Tk 153.31, inclusive of VAT, for privately marketed LPG. The commission also reduced the price of LPG supplied through privately owned reticulated gas systems to Tk 274.50 per cubic metre from Tk 340.70.

As per the BERC decision, the retail prices of privately marketed LPG cylinders have been revised as follows: Tk 1,591 for a 12.5 kg cylinder, Tk 1,910 for 15 kg, Tk 2,037 for 16 kg, Tk 2,291 for 18 kg, Tk 2,546 for 20 kg, Tk 2,801 for 22 kg, Tk 3,183 for 25 kg, Tk 3,819 for 30 kg, Tk 4,201 for 33 kg, Tk 4,456 for 35 kg, and Tk 5,729 for a 45 kg cylinder.

In a separate notification, BERC said the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has withdrawn Value Added Tax (VAT) at the LPG production stage and imposed VAT at the import stage.

