264 Garment Factories Closed in Ashulia, amid protest

Authorities declared a general holiday at 264 garment factories in Ashulia, Dhaka, on Monday after garment workers staged work stoppages, protests and road blockades demanding higher minimum wages and safeguards against layoffs and blacklisting. At least 12 police personnel were injured in clashes, while workers set fire to a covered van. The incidents occurred in several areas of Ashulia from morning until noon on Monday. Industrial Police said the situation became calm after workers returned home in the afternoon. Garment workers gathered in the Baraipara area of the Nabinagar-Chandra highway in the morning to demand an increase in the minimum wage. Ashulia police later arrived and persuaded the workers to leave the road.

Workers at two New Age Group garment factories in Ashulia’s Nishchintapur area began a work stoppage after reporting for duty, halting production. The workers later left the factories and assembled in front of Ananta Garments on the Baipail-Abdullahpur road. Agitated workers set fire to a covered van parked outside a Ha-Meem Group factory in Narsinghpur at around 11am. The front section of the vehicle was burnt. Workers from several factories also attempted to block the Baipail-Abdullahpur road and other locations. Police and workers were involved in chases and counter-chases during the protests. Workers threw bricks and sticks at police from in front of Pickard Bangladesh Limited, Jonron Sweater Limited, Ferrari Garments Limited, Denitex Limited, Unlima Textile Limited, Al Islam Textile Limited and GQ Industries, injuring at least 12 police personnel. Police fired tear gas to bring the situation under control.

Authorities at 264 factories in Ashulia, including Knit Asia, Al-Muslim, Trouser Line and Ananta Garments, declared a general holiday for Monday in response to the unrest. Police stopped workers from entering the streets after the closures were announced, further escalating tensions. A New Age garment factory worker said, “Tension grew among workers after reports spread that two workers from our factory had been detained following Sunday’s protests. Workers then left the factory together.” Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garments and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, said, “Workers at several factories began work stoppages in the morning without joining work. Tension was created among workers in protest against the detention of two New Age garment factory workers. Arrests during workers’ movement for legitimate demands are highly condemnable.” Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, Superintendent of Police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said factory authorities declared holidays at 264 factories to prevent any sabotage amid the worker unrest. He said the situation calmed after workers returned home in the afternoon.