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GDP Growth Rises to 4.60% in FY 2025-26 Final Quarter as Industry Rebounds

Ajker Patrika Desk
GDP Growth Rises to 4.60% in FY 2025-26 Final Quarter as Industry Rebounds
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Bangladesh’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.60% in the final quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, from April to June, supported by a strong recovery in the industrial sector, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said. GDP growth had stood at 2.05% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The overall GDP growth rate for FY 2025-26 was 3.68%, based on combined data from all four quarters, according to BBS’s latest quarterly GDP estimate report.

At constant prices, GDP expanded by 4.60% in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26. At current prices, the size of GDP stood at Tk16,117 billion, compared with Tk14,385 billion in the corresponding quarter of FY 2024-25.

The industrial sector recorded 6.52% growth during the April-June quarter, sharply up from 0.92% in the same period a year earlier. Manufacturing was the main driver of the sector’s recovery, growing 8.66%.

The services sector grew 4.28% during the quarter, compared with 2.26% in the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25.

Agricultural growth, however, slowed to 1.73% in the April-June 2026 quarter, down from 3.19% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

BBS estimated GDP growth in the first three quarters of FY 2025-26 at 4.96%, 3.03% and 2.22%, respectively. The corresponding rates in the first three quarters of FY 2024-25 were 3.91%, 3.53% and 4.53%.

BBS has regularly produced and published quarterly GDP estimates using the production approach since the first quarter of FY 2023-24. The estimates are intended to align with international standards and support analysis of short-term economic trends, planning and policymaking.

Topics:

BangladeshEconomyGDP
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