GDP Growth Rises to 4.60% in FY 2025-26 Final Quarter as Industry Rebounds

Bangladesh’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.60% in the final quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, from April to June, supported by a strong recovery in the industrial sector, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said. GDP growth had stood at 2.05% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The overall GDP growth rate for FY 2025-26 was 3.68%, based on combined data from all four quarters, according to BBS’s latest quarterly GDP estimate report.

At constant prices, GDP expanded by 4.60% in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26. At current prices, the size of GDP stood at Tk16,117 billion, compared with Tk14,385 billion in the corresponding quarter of FY 2024-25. The industrial sector recorded 6.52% growth during the April-June quarter, sharply up from 0.92% in the same period a year earlier. Manufacturing was the main driver of the sector’s recovery, growing 8.66%.