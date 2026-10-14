US should provide Bangladesh with increased support amid rising imports: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury today said Bangladesh should receive increased support from the United States in view of improving bilateral relations and the country's growing imports from the US.

He made the remarks while briefing journalists after a meeting with officials of the US Treasury Department here today.

The meeting discussed debt management, US assistance and overall Bangladesh-US relations, the minister said. He also held discussions with representatives of the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank) and other US agencies involved in providing assistance.

"Bangladesh did not receive much from the United States in the past. But, as Bangladesh-US relations have progressed, we are purchasing several aircraft and importing oil, soybeans and various other products and commodities from the US. Therefore, we should receive additional support from them. They agreed on this. Now, let us see," Amir Khosru said.