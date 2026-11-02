Home Minister warns conspirators of 'iron hand' response to RMG sabotage

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference following a high-level meeting with leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) at Bangladesh Secretariat here.

"Those engaging in unlawful activities and conspiracies under the guise of labor movements will be tackled with an iron hand," he said.

Attributing recent highway blockades and arson to external political interference, the home minister said the authorities revealed that elements backed by a fallen autocratic regime have been manipulating vulnerable workers to incite chaos.

"Over the past few days, certain factions backed by a fallen autocratic regime have been plotting to create instability by using innocent workers," he said.

Law enforcement agencies have already apprehended several instigators and compiled extensive evidence to dismantle the network behind the violence.

Regrettably, he said some factory owners and individuals operating under controversial labor banners are driving this violence and instability.

"Just yesterday, we brought several such individuals under the law and gathered video and audio footage as evidence," he said.

Refuting claims of unaddressed grievances, the government highlighted that the mandatory triennial Minimum Wage Board was officially gazetted following the submission of worker representation.

"The first meeting of the newly formed wage board will be held within the shortest possible time, and the minimum wage will be determined and announced within a specified timeframe," the minister affirmed.

The Prime Minister has directed that wages be fixed sympathetically and realistically to ensure worker protection and improve their standard of living, he said.

To guarantee security, police headquarters and the Home Ministry have set up a 24-hour control room alongside the 'Suraksha App' to monitor industrial hubs real-time.

Officials urged genuine workers to distance themselves from outside agitators while assuring factory owners of full state protection.

The Prime Minister has given clear instructions to strictly suppress any situation to enforce the rule of law and protect the interests of our workers.

Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury, Prime Minister's Adviser Mahdi Amin, labour leader and Member of Parliament Advocate Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswass, as well as the Cabinet Secretary, Home Affairs Secretary, Labour Secretary, senior police officials and top officials from intelligence agencies were present during the meeting.

The Home Minister also said the BNP government is committed to being pro-worker and pro-investment, creating employment opportunities, and safeguarding the welfare and interests of workers.