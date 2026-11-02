Re-examinations for HSC candidates failing 1-2 subjects wll be held in December

Authorities plan to complete re-examinations, answer-script evaluation and result publication by December for candidates who failed in one or two subjects in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations. Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, chairman of the Dhaka Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and president of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, confirmed the plan to Ajker Patrika on Monday. “A draft roadmap has been prepared to complete the examinations for candidates who failed in one or two subjects, evaluation of answer scripts and publication of results between December 2 and 31,” Professor Akhtaruzzaman said. “Once approved, the entire process is planned to be completed within the stipulated timeframe.”

Education Minister A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon said at a press conference organised to announce the results that re-examinations for HSC and equivalent students who failed in one or two subjects would be held within one month. Under the current system, candidates who fail one or more subjects in public examinations such as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and HSC must sit for the examinations again the following year. Candidates may retake only the failed subjects or choose to sit for all subjects. Result analysis showed that 298,040 students failed in one subject, while 124,865 failed in two subjects. The total number of students who failed in one or two subjects was 422,905, while the overall number of unsuccessful candidates stood at 594,113. Professor Akhtaruzzaman said the results of students taking re-examinations in one or two subjects would be published afresh. Results in subjects they had already passed in the previous examination would remain valid, while marks obtained in the new examination would be added to their earlier results.