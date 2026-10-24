Bangladesh's denim exports to EU rise 12.71% in August

Bangladesh's denim exports to the European Union grew 12.71 percent year-on-year in August 2026 to 134.08 million euros, from 118.96 million euros a year earlier, according to Eurostat data. The August growth outpaced the overall market, as total EU denim imports from the world rose 11.23 percent to 430.16 million euros. Bangladesh's share of the EU's August imports stood at about 31.2 percent, up from about 30.8 percent a year earlier. Over January-August, however, Bangladesh's shipments fell 5.85 percent to 869.13 million euros from 923.11 million euros, a drop of about 54 million euros. The decline was sharper than the overall market's 4.40 percent fall to 2,956.21 million euros. As a result, Bangladesh's eight-month market share slipped to 29.40 percent from about 29.9 percent a year earlier. It nonetheless remained the EU's largest denim supplier, well ahead of Pakistan, by about 344 million euros. Pakistan, the second-largest supplier, saw August exports grow 14.99 percent to 87.71 million euros, but its January-August shipments fell 7.88 percent to 525.49 million euros, a 17.78 percent share.

Turkey, the third-largest, was hit hardest. Its August exports fell 13.26 percent to 58.84 million euros, and its eight-month exports dropped 21.08 percent to 438.25 million euros, a 14.82 percent share. Tunisia's eight-month exports fell 6.44 percent to 219.94 million euros, while Cambodia's declined 6.47 percent to 144.83 million euros. Morocco fell 14.48 percent to 63.87 million euros. Egypt was the standout, with exports up 59.57 percent in August to 30.67 million euros and up 31.46 percent over eight months to 188.14 million euros, for a 6.36 percent share. China's exports rose 17.70 percent over eight months to 197.13 million euros, giving it a 6.67 percent share. Vietnam and India, though small, posted strong growth. Vietnam's eight-month exports rose 45.38 percent to 53.98 million euros, and India's rose 18.62 percent to 31.40 million euros. Bangladesh's eight-month decline was milder than that of Pakistan, Turkey, Tunisia, Cambodia and Morocco. Former Director of BGMEA Mohiuddin Rubel said Bangladesh has maintained a strong position in the European Union (EU) denim market despite an overall decline in apparel imports, thanks to its well-established supply chain, skilled workforce and technological capabilities. He said Bangladesh had developed a strong foundation in denim manufacturing over many years, enabling the country to remain competitive in major markets, including Europe and the United States. “Bangladesh has a strong supply chain base that has developed over many years. We have built expertise in technicians, technology and other areas of production,” Rubel said. He said the country could further strengthen its position by shifting from volume-based production towards higher-value products, expanding value addition and adopting innovative technologies.