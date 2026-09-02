BERC cuts 12kg LPG price by Tk13

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for September amid a gas crisis, cutting the price of a 12kg cylinder by Tk13 to Tk1,585 from Tk1,598.
The revised prices will take effect from 6pm on Wednesday.
BERC said the price was reduced by Tk1.03 per kg. The adjustment was based on the average Saudi Contract Price (CP) of $647.75 per tonne for propane and butane in a 35:65 ratio, as announced by Saudi Aramco for September.
The commission said the revised LPG price also accounted for freight charges, traders’ premiums and an average exchange rate of Tk123.30 per US dollar.
The price of autogas used in vehicles has been reduced to Tk73.09 per litre.
The price of reticulated LPG has been set at Tk128.37 per kg.
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