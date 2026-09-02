BERC cuts 12kg LPG price by Tk13

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for September amid a gas crisis, cutting the price of a 12kg cylinder by Tk13 to Tk1,585 from Tk1,598.

The revised prices will take effect from 6pm on Wednesday.

BERC said the price was reduced by Tk1.03 per kg. The adjustment was based on the average Saudi Contract Price (CP) of $647.75 per tonne for propane and butane in a 35:65 ratio, as announced by Saudi Aramco for September.