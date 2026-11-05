Hasina is a fugitive-terrorist, no travel pass, extradition only: Humaiun

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir today ruled out issuing any passport or travel pass to fugitive deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, saying Bangladesh would seek her return from India exclusively through the existing bilateral extradition treaty. "We have an extradition treaty (with India) for apprehending terrorists and criminals. A passport is not required to bring back terrorists or criminals. It is a matter of handing them over," he said. The state minister added, "Sheikh Hasina is a fugitive and a terrorist. She is not someone coming to visit her in-laws in Rangpur, for whom we would issue a passport so that she could travel here".

The state minister made the remarks to journalists after seeing off a visiting Chinese delegation led by Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA). Humaiun said there was no legal requirement to issue a regular passport or travel document to facilitate the return of a fugitive convicted of serious crimes, as the existing extradition mechanism provided a framework for her repatriation. Referring to the legal process, the state minister said judicial warrants and established procedures under the Bangladesh-India extradition treaty were sufficient to pursue Hasina's return. "There is a judicial warrant, there is an established judicial process, and there is an extradition treaty. Therefore, there is no need or requirement to issue or hand over a passport," he said. Humaiun Kobir strongly criticised the ousted prime minister, accusing her of responsibility for the deaths of thousands of people before fleeing the country. "A fugitive terrorist who fled the country after killing thousands of people, should we treat her as an ordinary commercial traveller and issue her a passport?" he questioned.

Reiterating Dhaka's position, he said Bangladesh was seeking Hasina's formal handover by the Indian authorities rather than facilitating her return through normal travel arrangements. "We are demanding her handover. She should be handed over," he said. The state minister said the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India provided the legal basis for seeking the transfer of individuals accused or convicted of serious criminal offences. He maintained that Bangladesh would pursue Hasina's return through the established judicial and diplomatic mechanisms under the treaty. Asked about the proposed Bangladesh-China-Myanmar economic corridor, Humaiun Kobir said Dhaka did not see any geopolitical complications surrounding the initiative, which could transform the region into a major trade and connectivity hub.