Bangladesh win over Bhutan in SAFF Championship opener

Bangladesh began their SAFF Championship-2026 with a 1-0 victory over Bhutan at the National Stadium, as substitute Mohammad Ibrahim scored the decisive goal in the 68th minute after the hosts had missed several chances. Bangladesh suffered a setback before kick-off when captain Topu Barman was unable to play after sustaining a muscle injury during the warm-up. Jamal Bhuyan took over the captaincy. Coach Thomas Dooley also made an unexpected tactical move by fielding right-back Bishwanath Ghosh as the main striker. England-based Hamza Choudhury and Farhan Ali Wahid were already unavailable for the match. Bangladesh dominated possession from the opening minutes and kept Bhutan pinned inside their own half. Faisal Ahmed Fahim came close in the seventh minute, but Bhutan goalkeeper Gyeltshen Jangpo made a sharp save from his powerful shot from outside the box. Bishwanath missed a headed opportunity from Rakib Hossain’s cross 10 minutes later. Bhutan captain Chencho Gyeltshen created a rare threat on a counter-attack in the 20th minute, winning a corner that his side could not convert.

Bhutan’s Orgyen Wangchuk suffered a head injury during that period and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Bangladesh appealed for a penalty in the 24th minute after the ball appeared to strike a Bhutan defender inside the box, but the referee did not award one. Bishwanath had another clear chance five minutes before half-time but failed to control the ball properly after it bounced on the uneven surface, sending his effort over the crossbar. Bangladesh had 66 per cent possession and 15 touches inside the opposition penalty area in the first half but went into the break goalless. Dooley introduced Fahmidul Islam for Faisal Ahmed Fahim after the interval. Fahmidul sent a curling effort narrowly wide of the far post in the 65th minute. Bangladesh had made a double substitution a minute earlier, replacing Jamal with Sohel Rana Junior and Bishwanath with Ibrahim. The latter change proved decisive. Jayan Ahmed’s long ball in the 68th minute found Rakib at the far post. Rakib headed the ball to Shamit Shome, whose return header deflected off a Bhutan defender and fell to Ibrahim. The forward calmly placed a right-footed shot into the net from inside the box.