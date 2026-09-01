PM will visit India when an appropriate environment created: Humaiun Kobir

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s proposed visit to India has not yet been scheduled and will take place when an appropriate diplomatic environment is created, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Tuesday. Speaking to journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kobir said the timing of the bilateral visit would depend on the schedules of both prime ministers, mutual respect and the national interests of Bangladesh and India. “No date has been fixed yet. However, the visit will certainly take place at an appropriate time,” Kobir said. “The schedules of the prime ministers of Bangladesh and India, mutual respect and the national interests of both countries will be considered in determining the itinerary.”

Asked whether the visit could take place before the United Nations General Assembly session, Kobir said no decision had yet been made. Kobir rejected suggestions that discussions between Dhaka and New Delhi over the visit had stopped. “The fact that a date has not been fixed does not mean that discussions had stopped,” he said. “We have not fixed any date, but discussions have continued.” Kobir said remarks made by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to the media from Delhi on August 5 had hurt the sentiments of Bangladeshis. Dhaka had clearly conveyed its position to India on the matter, he added. “Discussions are now continuing again,” Kobir said. “The prime minister will certainly visit India when the appropriate time and favourable environment are created.”

Following the August 5 incident, Bangladesh said Sheikh Hasina’s activities from Delhi could obstruct efforts to normalise bilateral relations. India, however, said the programme had been organised by a private media outlet and that the Indian government had no involvement. Separately, Kobir described as a “positive step” the cancellation of an international seminar in New Delhi on August 29 involving Awami League-linked speakers after it failed to obtain permission from Delhi Police. “Just as Bangladesh will not shelter any fugitive terrorist in India, Dhaka expects that India will not provide shelter anywhere in the country to any terrorist fleeing Bangladesh or anyone accused of serious crimes,” he said.