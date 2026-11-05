7 more die from dengue, death toll surpasses 450

Seven more people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll this year to 452, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). A further 1,596 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals during the same period, taking total hospital admissions this year to 138,080.

The DGHS released the figures in its dengue bulletin on Thursday.

Among newly admitted patients between 8am on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday, Dhaka division recorded 550 cases, followed by Chattogram with 295, Khulna with 221, Barishal with 213, Rajshahi with 148, Mymensingh with 83, Rangpur with 67 and Sylhet with 13.

Of the seven people who died, three were receiving treatment at hospitals in Dhaka division, three in Chattogram division and one in Khulna division.

A total of 5,839 dengue patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, the DGHS said.

Monthly DGHS data showed that two dengue deaths were recorded each in January and February. No deaths were reported in March and April, while one death was recorded in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September.

October recorded 174 deaths, the highest monthly toll this year. November has recorded 33 dengue deaths so far.