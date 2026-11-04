PM to visit Khulna, Bagerhat tomorrow

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit Khulna and Bagerhat tomorrow to attend a series of programmes, including inaugurating the second season of the nationwide ‘Notun Kuri Sports’ initiative in Khulna.

He will leave Dhaka by helicopter for Mongla at 9:00 am and travel by road to Khulna after completing two scheduled programmes there, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also visit the shrine of Hazrat Khan Jahan Ali (R) in Bagerhat district town.

In Khulna, he will inaugurate the second season of ‘Notun Kuri Sports’ at the district stadium. The Ministry of Youth and Sports has organised the event to identify sporting talents at the grassroots level across the country.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s visit has generated huge enthusiasm among local leaders, activists and supporters as well as residents of Khulna.

The city has been cleaned up and decorated ahead of his arrival. Colourful banners and festoons highlighting ‘Notun Kuri Sports (Season-2)’ have been put up around the district stadium and adjoining roads.

Various graffiti depicting Khulna’s history and heritage have been painted on walls from Shibbari intersection to the main entrance of the railway station.

The artworks feature memories of the July uprising, portraits of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the Sundarbans and the Royal Bengal Tiger.

Unlike previous visits by heads of government, Khulna city had no welcome arches, banners or festoons along its streets this time. All arches and billboards installed for the occasion, as well as festoons put up by party leaders and activists, were removed.

Tight security measures have been put in place across Khulna city ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Khulna City Corporation Administrator Nazrul Islam Manju said the city had been made clean, attractive and presentable to welcome the Prime Minister.

“We are waiting to warmly welcome our Prime Minister,” he said.

