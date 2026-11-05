Children’s talent key to building strong, prosperous Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said a strong and prosperous Bangladesh will be built through the development of the talent and creativity of children and adolescents, urging them to gain skills in sports, arts, culture and foreign languages alongside their studies. “This Bangladesh has to be built by you. You have to make it. You have to make Bangladesh stand strong in the world. Each of you is an ambassador of Bangladesh and an owner of this country,” he said to children while addressing the opening ceremony of “Notun Kuri Sports 2026-27” (Season-2) at Khulna District Stadium this afternoon. Stressing the need for all-round development of children, Tarique Rahman said, “Studies alone are not enough. Every child must also acquire skills in sports, arts and cultural practice”. “The world cannot be conquered through education alone. To move ahead in the world, one has to excel in knowledge, sports, arts and culture,” he said, adding, “Some of you will become doctors, engineers, architects or lawyers after your studies. But you must also know sports, art and culture.”

The Prime Minister said students of the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) proved that they can excel in every field through their dance, songs and other cultural performances alongside sports. Other children across the country should also come forward to develop their own talents in the same way, he added. Encouraging the children, he said: “You can do it. You can study, you can play, and in the same way you can gain skills in art and culture.” Noting that more than 16 lakh children and adolescents are taking part in the second edition of Notun Kuri Sports, the Prime Minister said the final phase will be held next June.

Children from over 500 upazilas, municipalities, districts and various units across the country are taking part in the competition online, he said, adding that the participation of 16 lakh children proves there is no shortage of talent among the country’s children. It is now the government’s responsibility to create the necessary opportunities and environment for them, said the Prime Minister. Tarique Rahman said his government wants to build an environment where children can take part in sports and cultural activities without hindrance alongside their studies. The necessary facilities will be created gradually, he added. Referring to a plan to give children the opportunity to learn a third language, he said every child will be able to choose one language from six or seven foreign languages, in addition to Bangla and English. “If you do well in your studies, become skilled in sports and arts and culture, and learn a third foreign language, no nation in the world will be able to hold you back,” he said. Tarique Rahman said one day Bangladesh will become such a strong and prosperous country that it will be held up as an example to the world. “Then no other country’s example will need to be cited; rather, the world will cite the example of Bangladesh,” he said. “This country is yours. You have to build it. Each of you must prepare yourselves as an ambassador of Bangladesh,” the Prime Minister told the children. Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at Khulna District Stadium at 3:45 pm. He then formally inaugurated the second edition of Notun Kuri Sports by releasing balloons and pigeons. At the same time, he inaugurated the competition online in 503 upazilas across the country. State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque and Jatiya Sangsad Whip and Khulna-3 MP Rakibul Islam Bakul were with him at the time.