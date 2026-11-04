Political conspiracy behind violence in garment sector: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has described the ongoing violence in the country's garment sector as a planned political conspiracy aimed at destabilising the country, saying it is not a normal workers’ movement.

“A particular group was attempting to create instability in the garment sector by using ordinary workers,” he said while briefing journalists this afternoon following an inter-ministerial meeting at Posts and Telecommunications Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat here.

The meeting reviewed the draft Cyber Security (Amendment) Act, 2026.

According to the home minister, some outsiders and non-workers were involved in attacks, arson and other destructive activities in the name of workers’ movements.

He claimed that investigations had revealed the involvement of several garment factory owners, former members of parliament, ministers and state ministers who held positions during the previous Awami League government.

Salahuddin also alleged that conspiracies were being orchestrated from a neighbouring country to destabilise Bangladesh.

Regarding workers' demands, he said one of their major demands was the formation of a wage board every three years to determine a new minimum wage.

He said the government had already formed the wage board, which has held its first meeting.

According to the minister, the board is working towards implementing a new wage structure from January 1, 2027, taking into account inflation, the overall economic situation and the cost of living.

Salahuddin said the Prime Minister was strongly committed to workers' welfare and the interests of the industrial sector.

He added that the Prime Minister had issued clear instructions to prioritise improvements in workers' living standards as well as their overall well-being.

The government's primary objectives, he said, were to increase exports, achieve economic prosperity and create new employment opportunities.

The home minister also said the government had recently held lengthy and productive meetings with garment factory owners, as well as detailed discussions with workers' leaders.

According to him, both sides acknowledged that the destructive activities were not part of any genuine workers' movement but were being carried out by groups pursuing political interests.

On the role of law enforcement agencies, the minister said the government was handling the situation with considerable patience.

He added that security personnel had been instructed not to use excessive force under any circumstances.

Despite several law enforcement personnel sustaining serious injuries and receiving treatment in hospitals, they had demonstrated restraint and refrained from using force against workers, he said.

However, he warned that criminal groups would not be spared.

The minister urged ordinary garment workers not to pay attention to rumours or provocations and to return to their respective workplaces immediately.

He said resuming work would help maintain industrial production, protect workers' employment and safeguard the national economy.

Responding to a question about the reported detention of Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, the home minister said that if he had been detained, the necessary legal steps were being taken based on specific allegations against him.

He added that the matter would be examined in accordance with the law.

Post and Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam and Foreign Affairs State Minister Shama Obaed Islam, among others, were present at the press briefing.

