President calls for making Bangladesh capable of AI adoption, innovation

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said Bangladesh must be transformed into a country capable of applying and innovating artificial intelligence (AI), rather than remaining merely a user of the technology. “We must build a Bangladesh that will not only make proper use of AI technology but also take a leading role in its innovation through collective efforts,” he said. The President said while inaugurating the Bangladesh AI Business Summit 2026 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre (BCFCC) in the capital this morning.

Stressing on becoming an active participant, rather than a passive recipient of technological change, the president said, “We must build a Bangladesh that is AI-capable, innovation-driven and oriented towards human welfare, rather than one that is merely AI-dependent.” “Bangladesh is now going through a major transformation with artificial intelligence being one of its key components. This transformation could take the country's agriculture, education, healthcare, industry, trade, employment and overall economy over the next decade, as well as Bangladesh's position in the world,” he added. Terming AI as one of the principal driving forces of future development, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said,“AI must be strategically utilised to increase productivity, modernise industries, expand exports, attract new investments and create dignified employment opportunities for millions of young people.” “Bangladesh's greatest strength is its large young population. If young people could be equipped with technological knowledge and skills, they would become key drivers of Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he added. In this connection, he called upon the authorities concerned to help equip the youth with digital skills and knowledge to reap the benefit of AI.

Referring to international research indicating that AI would generate trillions of dollars in value for the global economy over the next few years, he urged Bangladesh to utilize the opportunity. The President called upon business community to make use of AI in creating new products and services, entering new markets and generating employment. In this regard, he also urged all stakeholders to work together to realise the dream of building a trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and overcome the challenges of LDC graduation. The president noted that if young people could adopt AI technology with the required capabilities, they could give Bangladesh a new identity in the global arena. Referring to various initiatives taken by the present government to ensure the proper use of AI, he said the government had already begun work on formulating a values-based national AI policy. “The policy emphasises ethics, human rights, risk-based regulation and responsible use. At the same time, initiatives have been taken to develop national AI capabilities based on the Bangla language,” he added. To make the initiatives successful, he emphasised on concerted efforts by businesspeople, researchers, universities and young entrepreneurs. Referring to the use and expansion of AI in the country, the President urged serious reconsideration of the AI usability and its expansion as a large section of the country's vast population remained unemployed inspite of being educated. “Serious consideration must also be given to whether AI would create further unemployment,” he added. “Vigilance is necessary at every level to ensure that the AI technology can never assume control over everything. Otherwise, human civilization could also face an existential crisis” he said. He added that technology becomes truly useful only when it serves human welfare and contributes to the advancement of civilization. He called for ensuring the use of AI in a manner consistent with Bangladesh's political, economic and social realities and formally inaugurated the AI Summit 2026. Earlier, the President was presented with a memento by the event organizers and an audiovisual presentation titled “Artificial Intelligence for Economic Transformation of Bangladesh” was made at the event.