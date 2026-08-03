Bangladesh asks India to stop Sheikh Hasina using its territory for political activity

Bangladesh has sought India’s cooperation to ensure that deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina cannot use Indian territory to make any political statement or conduct any activity intended to create instability inside Bangladesh, officials said after a meeting in Dhaka on Monday. Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon on Monday afternoon. During the meeting, Bangladesh conveyed its position to the Indian envoy.

According to sources at the Prime Minister’s Office, the two sides held detailed discussions on key aspects of existing bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and India. Both sides expressed optimism about further strengthening and advancing relations on the basis of mutual respect, trust and shared interests. The meeting also discussed reports circulating on social media that deposed Sheikh Hasina may deliver a public speech on 5 August from India. On the issue, Humayun Kabir told the high commissioner that Bangladesh expects India’s cooperation to ensure that neither Sheikh Hasina nor any individual linked to an organisation banned from activities can use Indian territory to deliver political statements or carry out activities aimed at creating instability inside Bangladesh.