BBA signs contract for 2nd Jamuna and Padma bridge feasibility study

Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has signed a contract with a consultancy firm to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of second bridges over the Jamuna and Padma rivers. Although 12 months have been allocated for the study, Bridge Division Secretary and BBA Executive Director Muhammad Abdur Rouf directed that it be completed within eight to nine months.
The contract, titled “Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study for Construction of 2nd Jamuna & 2nd Padma Bridge over the River Jamuna & Padma”, was signed on Wednesday at the Bangladesh Bridge Authority conference room.
Bridge Division officials said several routes near the existing Jamuna Bridge, including the Balasi Ghat area, are being considered for the second Jamuna Bridge. The Paturia-Daulatdia river route area is being considered as a potential location for the second Padma Bridge.
The final locations for both bridges will be determined after completion of the feasibility study.
BBA Chief Engineer Md Abul Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of the authority. Engineer Miah Muhammad Kaiyum, Managing Director and authorised signatory of consultancy firm SARM Associates Limited, signed on behalf of the consultant.
The feasibility study will identify potential locations and alignments for the proposed second Jamuna and Padma bridges. The study will also review technical and structural design alternatives, the economic and financial viability of construction, and environmental and social impacts.
The consultancy firm will recommend the most suitable option for construction based on the assessments.
Environment and Resource Management Consultant (ERMC) of Nepal, Swedish National Road Consulting AB (SweRoad) of Sweden, Dasan Consultants Company Limited of South Korea, Desh Upadesh Limited of Bangladesh and SARM Associates Limited will jointly carry out the study. Tiller of Bangladesh will serve as a sub-consultant.
Muhammad Abdur Rouf said the feasibility study was important for improving the country’s transport infrastructure, expanding regional connectivity and accelerating economic activities.
“Construction of the bridges at the right locations, determined through the study, will further ease connectivity in the northern, south-western and central regions of the country,” he said.
Muhammad Abdur Rouf said the two new bridges would reduce pressure on the existing road communication network and make freight and passenger transport easier and more efficient.
Senior BBA officials and representatives of the consultancy firms attended the contract-signing ceremony.
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