6 more deaths with measles symptoms, total reaches 979

Six more people died with measles symptoms across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am Tuesday, raising the total death toll since April 10 to 979, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. No confirmed measles deaths were reported during the latest reporting period.

The information was published in the health directorate’s measles bulletin on Tuesday, covering the period from 8am Monday to 8am Tuesday.

Since April 10, a total of 880 people have died with measles symptoms, while 99 deaths have been confirmed as caused by measles, the directorate said.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, with 395. Sylhet Division followed with 151 deaths.

Other divisions reported 56 deaths in Barishal, 64 in Chattogram, 34 in Khulna, 74 in Mymensingh, 92 in Rajshahi and 14 in Rangpur.

A further 1,159 people developed measles symptoms nationwide in the past 24 hours, according to the health directorate.

Since April 10, measles symptoms have been reported in 159,150 people across the country.

