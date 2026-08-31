Ajker Patrika
বাংলা
Bangladesh

3 Air Force Personnel killed as pickup falls from third terminal

Special Correspondent, Dhaka
3 Air Force Personnel killed as pickup falls from third terminal
Photo: Collected

Three Bangladesh Air Force personnel were killed and four others seriously injured after a pickup van lost control and fell from a second-floor flyover at the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 10:20pm on Monday, August 31.

The accident occurred on the flyover located on the second floor of the Third Terminal.

Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) Director Lieutenant Colonel Sami-ud-Daula Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

“Three Air Force personnel were killed in a tragic accident in the Third Terminal area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport,” Chowdhury said, adding that several other members were seriously injured.

The deceased were identified as Warrant Officer Mahmood, Corporal Piyas and LAC Zubaidul.

Topics:

AccidentDhakaBangladesh Air ForceKilledHazrat Shahjalal International AirportAirportISPRThird Terminal
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