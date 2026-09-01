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Bangladesh

US President Trump hopes to meet PM Tarique Rahman soon

BSS
Updated: 6:41 PM, 1 September 2026
US President Trump hopes to meet PM Tarique Rahman soon
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Collected

US President Donald Trump has expressed hope of meeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in person soon, according to a letter sent to the prime minister on Monday, August 31.

Additional Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Atikur Rahman Rumon disclosed the information.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In the letter, Trump said he firmly believed that Bangladesh and its people had a bright future under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, despite facing various adversities.

Trump also conveyed his heartfelt greetings and affection to the people of Bangladesh.

PM to attend 81st UN General Assembly on September 21PM, ajker patrika

The US president thanked the prime minister for Bangladesh’s decision to purchase Boeing aircraft from the United States.

Trump assured the prime minister that Boeing would not disappoint Bangladesh. He also said he would always remember the prime minister’s personal attention to the matter.

Topics:

BangladeshPrime MinisterDonald TrumpTarique RahmanUnited StatesUS
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