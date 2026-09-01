US President Trump hopes to meet PM Tarique Rahman soon

US President Donald Trump has expressed hope of meeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in person soon, according to a letter sent to the prime minister on Monday, August 31. Additional Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Atikur Rahman Rumon disclosed the information.

Photo: Collected In the letter, Trump said he firmly believed that Bangladesh and its people had a bright future under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, despite facing various adversities. Trump also conveyed his heartfelt greetings and affection to the people of Bangladesh.