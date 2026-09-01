US President Trump hopes to meet PM Tarique Rahman soon

US President Donald Trump has expressed hope of meeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in person soon, according to a letter sent to the prime minister on Monday, August 31.
Additional Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Atikur Rahman Rumon disclosed the information.
In the letter, Trump said he firmly believed that Bangladesh and its people had a bright future under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, despite facing various adversities.
Trump also conveyed his heartfelt greetings and affection to the people of Bangladesh.
The US president thanked the prime minister for Bangladesh’s decision to purchase Boeing aircraft from the United States.
Trump assured the prime minister that Boeing would not disappoint Bangladesh. He also said he would always remember the prime minister’s personal attention to the matter.
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