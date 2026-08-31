Cabinet approves pay scale for govt employees

Cabinet on Monday approved the proposed new pay scale for government employees at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, with basic salaries set to rise by up to 100% for officers in grades 1–10 and up to 142% for employees in grades 11–20.

Meeting sources said allowances and other benefits would also increase proportionately with basic pay under the approved salary structure.

The Finance Ministry will now begin the process of issuing a formal notification following Cabinet approval. The process may take another one to two weeks to complete, sources said.

A 10-member high-level review committee, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani, was formed on April 21 to determine implementation methods and recommendations for the new pay structure. The committee submitted its final recommendations to the Cabinet.

The interim government formed the 23-member `Ninth National Pay Commission' on July 27, 2025, nearly a decade after the formation of the Eighth Pay Commission. The commission, led by former Finance Secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan, submitted its main report to then Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on January 21 this year.

The Zakir Ahmed Khan-led commission recommended retaining the existing 20 grades while increasing basic salaries and allowances by between 100% and 140%. The commission proposed raising the minimum basic salary from Tk8,250 to Tk20,000 and the highest salary from Tk78,000 to a fixed Tk160,000.