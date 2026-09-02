Nepal Flash Flood Death Toll Rises to 1127, Nearly 4900 Missing

The death toll from devastating floods, landslides and mudslides along Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River has risen to 1,127, while 4,858 people remain missing, Nepal Police said on Wednesday. The disaster, triggered by collapses of ice and rocks in the high Himalayas, has caused widespread destruction across several districts.

The death toll could rise further as rescue operations continue, according to Nepal Police. Bodies have been recovered from several districts and neighbouring India, The Kathmandu Post reported.

As of 5am on Wednesday, police had recovered 45 bodies in Rasuwa district, 155 in Nuwakot, 59 in Dhading, 348 in Chitwan, 66 in Gorkha, 38 in Tanahun, 217 in Nawalparasi East, 190 in Nawalparasi West and nine in India.