State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has dismissed rumours that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is in India, will return to Bangladesh next December, saying that “only winter will come” in December. Humaiun Kobir made the remarks while responding to journalists’ questions at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday afternoon. The state minister said that, if Sheikh Hasina ever returns to Bangladesh, it must be through the existing extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India. “I had previously said at a meeting in Sylhet that Sheikh Hasina will not come in December... No one will come in December; only winter will come,” he said. “If she is to be brought back, it must be through a formal handover—possibly on an aircraft in handcuffs or under legal supervision. This is the only legal way for her to return.”

Humaiun Kobir said Sheikh Hasina was not an ordinary civilian passenger but a person accused and convicted of several serious crimes. Rules for regular travellers and people accused of criminal offences could not be the same, he said. Bangladesh has already sent India all necessary legal applications and documents for extradition and is awaiting action from New Delhi, he added. Calling Sheikh Hasina a criminal, the state minister said she had lost her political relevance and had shown no remorse for her actions. Dhaka is also taking steps to bring back suspects accused in the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi through the same extradition process, he said. Responding to reported comments by some West Bengal ministers about occupying Bangladesh on December 16, Humaiun Kobir said every country’s politics had “some irrational or incoherent people”. “Our diplomatic relations will be built and maintained with the central government of India,” he said. Humaiun Kobir urged journalists to keep such issues separate from the mainstream of bilateral relations and focus on formal ties between the two central governments. The state minister also discussed the proposed US “Section 301” tariff policy affecting Bangladesh and 14 other countries, as well as a recent report by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, or USTR.