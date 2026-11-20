Myanmar’s government on Friday described the International Court of Justice’s historic ruling holding the country responsible for genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Rakhine State as “unfair”.

Khin Khin Swe, spokesperson for Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, said the ICJ ruling delivered on Thursday was based on the opinion of a majority of judges, according to the Associated Press. Nine of the 15 judges voted to find Myanmar responsible for genocide, while six voted against it, Khin Khin Swe told reporters in the capital, Naypyidaw. “Not all 15 judges agreed with this decision. Therefore, it was not a unanimous decision. I would say the ruling is unfair,” Khin Khin Swe said.

Myanmar has consistently denied allegations of genocide against the Rohingya. The country has said the military operation conducted in northern Rakhine State in 2017 was aimed primarily at insurgents. Khin Khin Swe said Myanmar had made “all-out efforts” to answer every question raised before the court. Myanmar had also sought to fulfil its responsibilities in line with international standards and address the issues brought before the court, she said. Min Aung Hlaing, now Myanmar’s president, was the commander of the Myanmar military during the 2017 operation in Rakhine State and was responsible for leading it. The court said evidence before it showed that nearly 100,000 Rohingya were killed in operations carried out by Myanmar’s security forces.