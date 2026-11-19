The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations’ top court, is due to deliver its judgment on Thursday in a case brought by Gambia accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority in 2017.

The case concerns allegations that Myanmar’s military carried out killings, rape and arson during a crackdown that forced more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. Witnesses told the court they saw mass killings, rape and Rohingya homes being burned. Proving genocide is legally difficult. Under the 1948 Genocide Convention, genocide involves acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Five categories of acts can constitute genocide: killing members of a group; causing serious bodily or mental harm; inflicting conditions intended to destroy the group in whole or in part; preventing births within the group; and forcibly transferring children of the group to another group. Courts must establish at least one of those acts and confirm that the victims belong to a distinct national, ethnic, racial or religious group. A genocide finding also requires proof of specific intent to destroy the group. Evidence of intent can come from direct statements or orders. Courts can also infer intent from the pattern of conduct and the overall circumstances surrounding alleged crimes.

International courts have established genocide in only a small number of cases since the Holocaust. Those cases include mass killings of Cambodia’s Cham and Vietnamese minorities under the Khmer Rouge in the 1970s, when about 1.7 million people were killed; the mass killing of Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994; and the killing of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, Bosnia, in 1995. The ICJ has previously issued judgments in two genocide-related cases, both linked to wars in the Balkans following the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. In 2007, the court ruled that Serbia had not directly committed genocide but had violated the Genocide Convention by failing to prevent genocide by Bosnian Serb forces in Srebrenica and failing to punish those responsible. In 2015, the court ruled that genocide had not occurred in Croatia. United Nations tribunals have separately convicted dozens of people over genocide in Rwanda and Bosnia.