The match clock showed 87 minutes. Even after Bangladesh’s elimination in the semifinals, the stands at the National Stadium were far from silent. The intensity on the pitch seemed to fill the autumn night. Just a few minutes remained before the first-ever India-Pakistan final in SAFF Championship history would head into extra time. Then came Abdul Rabih’s corner, Sandeep Mandi’s header from inside a crowded penalty area, and his wild celebration as he took off his jersey and sprinted across the pitch!

In that one moment, Pakistan’s dream of winning their first-ever title was shattered. India, meanwhile, secured a record-extending tenth South Asian crown with a 2-1 victory.

India were nearly caught off guard in the very first minute when Suhail Bhat almost intercepted a back pass from Pakistan. In the third minute, he broke into the penalty area and unleashed a shot that sailed over the crossbar. However, after weathering the early pressure, Pakistan quickly took control of the match. Driven by their dream of winning a maiden title, the Pakistanis launched wave after wave of attacks on the Indian defence, making full use of both flanks.

Just moments before the half-time whistle, in the first minute of added time, the Indian dugout was stunned into silence. Junaid Shah’s low pass took a deflection off Indian defender Khaiminthang Lhungdim, changing direction before reaching Alamgir Ghazi inside the box. Ghazi controlled the ball with his first touch and curled a precise shot into the far corner of the net. Pakistan went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

India brought on McArton Nickson in the second half in an attempt to increase the tempo of the game. In the 51st minute, PV Vishnu latched onto a through ball from Nickson and fired a shot that struck the Pakistani goalkeeper before ricocheting off the post.

But the biggest twist of the match was still to come. In the 56th minute, Junaid Shah, who had provided the assist for Pakistan’s opening goal, committed a reckless foul on Brison Fernandes. Following a VAR review, the referee showed him a straight red card in the 59th minute. In an instant, Junaid went from hero to villain.

India wasted no time in piling pressure on the ten-man Pakistani side. In the 60th minute, Lhungdim delivered a cross from the right flank. Nickson failed to get a shot away, but Suhail Bhat seized the loose ball and fired a clinical finish into the net to bring India level at 1-1. The forward then celebrated with Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration.

For the remainder of the match, the ‘Blue Tigers’ relentlessly attacked Pakistan’s defence, taking full advantage of their numerical superiority. In the 67th minute, goalkeeper Yousuf Butt kept Pakistan in the contest with an excellent save to deny Vishnu’s powerful strike.

In the 72nd minute, Indian coach made two substitutions, bringing on Abdul Rabih and Irfan Yadwad. Pakistan’s resistance finally broke in the 87th minute. Substitute Abdul Rabih delivered a corner, and defender Sandeep Mandi rose to meet it with a header amid a crowded penalty area. The ball bounced off the ground before flying into the top-right corner of the net.

The moment he scored, Sandeep ripped off his jersey and sprinted towards the corner flag in celebration. That goal sealed India’s record tenth SAFF Championship title!

