Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant at Rooppur in Ishwardi began supplying electricity to the national grid on a trial basis for the first time today, with 350 megawatts from its first unit connected to the grid in the initial phase.

The power supply commenced at 3:16 pm in the presence of Science and Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam, MP, BAEC Senior Information Officer Saikat Ahmed said.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) officials said that under the First Grid Connection (FGC) programme, electricity generated during the initial phase is scheduled to be supplied to the national grid for about 8 to 10 hours.

During this period, the performance and stability of the plant's turbine, generator and operating systems integrated with the national grid will be closely monitored.

The plant will then be disconnected from the grid for necessary technical tests. After a break of about 28 hours, it is scheduled to be reconnected for 4 to 6 hours to complete further tests.

At each stage of the tests, the performance of various plant systems, including the turbine and generator, as well as the compatibility of the electricity supply with the national grid, will be assessed.

If the results are satisfactory, approval from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) will be required before proceeding to the next trial operation phase. Subject to the regulator's approval, electricity supply will resume under the next phase of trial operations.

Science and Technology Secretary Md Anwar Hossain, Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr M Moinul Islam, BAERA Chairman Mahmudul Hasan, Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL) Managing Director Dr Zahedul Hasan, Project Director Dr Md Kabir Hossain, and concerned engineers, scientists and officials were also present.

BAERA Chairman Mahmudul Hasan said nuclear fission in the reactor began in October and had been proceeding successfully.

Following a series of continuous tests, he said, the first unit of the Rooppur plant had received final approval to proceed with Stage-C activities. At this stage, the thermal energy generated from nuclear fuel is gradually increased to assess the performance of various components of the power generation system.

NPCBL Managing Director Dr Zahedul Hasan said grid synchronisation tests began on Tuesday afternoon, with electricity supplied to the national grid as part of the testing process.

He said connecting the plant to the national transmission line did not mean the start of commercial power generation. Rather, it was an important technical test to assess the compatibility of the plant's electricity with the national grid and the grid's capacity to receive the power.

Following the initial supply, he said, the plant's performance and stability would be monitored for several hours. If the results were satisfactory, the next phase of testing would proceed.

Others involved in the project also said the FGC was an important step towards establishing coordination between the plant's power generation system and the national transmission network.

They said the grid connection did not mean the plant had entered full commercial operation. Power generation capacity would be increased gradually in line with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) guidelines and international safety standards.

