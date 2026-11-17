Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today urged students not to confine themselves to studies but to be conscientious individuals, responsible not only for themselves but also towards society, the environment and the country.

He also stressed the need for sports, art and culture, and for learning about the history of the country.

The Prime Minister made the remarks when 50 GPA-5 holders from three schools in Dhaka's Nawabganj upazila called on him at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

The schools are Kalakopa High School, Bandura Holy Cross High School and College, and St. Euphrasia Girls' High School and College.

Addressing the students, the Prime Minister said they would grow up one day, complete their studies and join various professions as doctors, engineers, lawyers, scientists or teachers. Whatever career they choose, he said, they must always remember their responsibility to society and the country, alongside their own interests.

He said that just as everyone has a responsibility towards themselves, they also have a responsibility towards the people around them, society and the environment.

As a conscientious person, one must be responsible towards the state, society and the environment, he said, adding that everyone can contribute to the welfare of society if they sincerely try from their own position.

"Along with studies, you must also play sports. You must learn art and culture too. You have to know about the history of your country and other subjects," he told the students.

Noting that memorising lessons to pass examinations and achieve good results is not the only purpose of education, the Prime Minister said there is much more to know and learn beyond that.

Acquiring such knowledge, he said, will enrich the students' lives and help them grow into well-rounded individuals.

