Pakistan have been fined 25 per cent and Sri Lanka 50 per cent of their respective match fees for maintaining slow over-rates in the opener of their two-match ICC World Test Championship series in Rawalpindi. Both teams will lose one World Test Championship competition point for each over they fell short.

Dean Cosker of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Pakistan were ruled to be five overs short of the target, and Sri Lanka 15 overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time (subject to a maximum cap of 50%).

Captains Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis pled guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed respective sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Rod Tucker, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charges.

