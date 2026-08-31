Messi announces retirement from Argentina national team

Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from Argentina’s national football team, ending his international career after Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey. The Argentina World Cup-winning footballer confirmed his decision in an open letter posted on social media, saying the decision had come after considerable thought. “After so much time has passed since the final, and after thinking deeply, today I want to tell everyone that I have decided to retire from the national team,” Messi wrote. “The decision has been extremely painful, and it still hurts inside. But I understand that this is the time. I swear that I have always given everything of myself—not only in recent years, but long before that.”

Messi said he had fought for the Argentina jersey and for the happiness of the country’s people, hoping football would make them proud of their Argentine identity. “Time is running out, and chapters of life are closing one by one,” Messi said. “Closing this chapter is extremely painful for me. I love playing for the national team, I have loved it and I will love it for the rest of my life.”

The 39-year-old said he had given everything and had nothing left to offer, adding that an exceptional generation of young players was emerging and deserved opportunities in the national team. Messi thanked Argentina supporters for their love and support over 20 years, saying he would miss hearing their voices from the pitch. “From now on, I am one of you,” Messi wrote. “I will always support the team from outside and stand beside it—more so in difficult times than in good times.”

Messi also expressed gratitude to his family, coaches, teammates and officials, saying the memories and moments shared with them would remain among the most valuable achievements of his life. The former Argentina captain said he took pride in having delivered dream moments alongside his teammates—moments they may never have imagined themselves. “I love you all,” Messi wrote. “God, thank you for making me Argentine. Go Argentina.” Messi last played for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, when he was seen crying after the defeat to Spain. Argentina had won the 2022 World Cup by defeating France in a classic final, securing the country’s first world title in 36 years and fulfilling Messi’s lifelong dream.