A new book capturing the global recognition of Bangladesh’s passionate football culture during the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been officially unveiled in the capital. Written by sports journalist and author Rana Abbas, the book titled ‘Bishwakape Chhilo Bangladesho’ (Bangladesh was also at the world cup) was launched on Sunday afternoon at the Banasree office of the daily Ajker Patrika.

Published by Swapno ‘71 Prokashon, the 96-page volume chronicles Abbas's firsthand experience covering the tournament, witnessing the final World Cup appearances of football icons Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo, and observing how Bangladesh's fervor for teams like Argentina and Brazil resonated on the global stage.

Ajker Patrika Acting Editor Kamrul Hasan, former Bangladesh national football team captain Jahid Hasan Ameli, and writer-publisher Abu Sayeed attended the unveiling ceremony alongside journalists and staff from various departments of the newspaper.

Speaking at the event, Kamrul Hasan praised the effort behind the publication. "Writing a book is a difficult task. I hope we all aspire to become writers, and I wish Rana's book great success," he said.

Former national striker Jahid Hasan Emili recalled seeing Abbas report from the tournament. "I watched Rana ask questions to [Emiliano] Martinez and [Lionel] Scaloni during the World Cup. This book will remain a permanent part of his life's archive," Ameli noted.

Publisher Abu Sayeed stated that the book is dedicated to Bangladeshi football fans whose passionate support for Brazil and Argentina draws worldwide attention during every World Cup.

Expressing gratitude to the guests, author Rana Abbas reflected on covering the historic tournament. "We will no longer see Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldo on the international World Cup stage. I had the privilege of witnessing their final World Cup from the ground, as well as seeing firsthand the global recognition of Bangladeshi fans' immense love for Argentina. This book brings all of those stories together," he said.

Priced at Tk 280, ‘Bishwakape Chhilo Bangladesho’ is available at the Swapno '71 Prokashon office at Concord Emporium Shopping Complex in Katabon, Dhaka, as well as online through the publisher's website and Rokomari.com.

