Hamza and Co. Had Run Out of Energy

The Bangladesh team fell short in several areas. However, they fielded their strongest available lineup for their second match of the tournament against Sri Lanka. Both the players and the coaching staff knew that they had a semi-final to play just two days later.. Bangladesh started with a strong lineup against Sri Lanka and put in an impressive performance.

Having already secured qualification for the semi-finals after their match against Bhutan, the game against Sri Lanka was not particularly significant in terms of the tournament standings. Yet, the team’s key players remained on the pitch for the full 95 minutes in a match that had little bearing on their qualification. The coaching staff knew that another high-intensity encounter awaited them just two days later.

That is why I believe we saw the consequences of that decision in the semi-final. Yes, we lost the match, but our players were unable to perform at full energy. After just 30 minutes, they had already started to run out of steam. Even Hamza Chowdhury looked exhausted. He is human, after all, and he gets tired too. Signs of fatigue were evident in every player.

Pakistan, meanwhile, came fully prepared, having analysed our game. They devised and executed their game plan accordingly. Bangladesh enjoyed 62 per cent possession, but where did we have the ball? In our own half. That possession had virtually no impact and served little purpose. Possession only really matters when you have the ball in the opposition’s final third, in areas from which you can create scoring opportunities and find the back of the net. Pakistan had just 38 per cent possession, but theirs was far more effective because they made things happen in our half.

We also lost the tactical battle. Pakistan had clearly identified one key aspect of our game: our main players, particularly Hamza. They did an excellent job of keeping him quiet.

Look at our previous match against Sri Lanka. Hamza played in two roles, as a number 10 and a number 9. He almost single-handedly covered both positions and delivered an outstanding performance. Against Pakistan, however, he was not allowed to make the same impact. He failed to create any significant chances, not because he lacked the ability, but because Pakistan simply denied him the space and opportunities to do so. They effectively neutralised our key player. In that situation, Thomas Dooley had no Plan B.

Pakistan also closed down the spaces where Farhan Ali Wahed could exploit his strengths. He likes to cut inside as soon as he receives the ball and look for opportunities to score. Pakistan blocked that route as well. They also shut down the crossing channels available to Rakib. That was where the game was effectively lost.

Had our players been at full fitness, they might have been able to cope with many of these challenges. But as fatigue sets in, mistakes become more frequent. That is exactly what happened to Bangladesh. And the final, most costly mistake came from goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon.

The writer is a former captain of the Bangladesh national football team.

