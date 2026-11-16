Bangladesh becomes eligible for US DFC Financing

Bangladesh has been included in the list of countries eligible for financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), creating opportunities to access funding and risk-mitigation facilities to attract private investment for development projects. The DFC announced the decision in a statement on Monday, November 16. The agency said its investments in South Asia support projects in energy, critical infrastructure and technology, helping strengthen regional stability. Bangladesh’s new eligibility would provide an important opportunity to increase private investment to address the country’s significant economic development needs.

According to the DFC, its financing and risk-mitigation facilities will help bridge critical investment gaps and advance projects that face uncertainty due to funding shortages. The support is expected to facilitate infrastructure development, job creation, expansion of essential services and stronger capacity among local businesses. DFC Chief Executive Officer Ben Black said Bangladesh’s eligibility for DFC financing offered an important opportunity to deepen the economic partnership with the country and attract private investment for long-term growth. “By supporting projects that strengthen critical infrastructure, we can unlock Bangladesh’s economic potential while advancing US strategic interests,” Black said. US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen said the United States believes that an open economy and expanded reciprocal trade would contribute to Bangladesh’s economic growth. Christensen said the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade reflected the commitment of both countries to support Bangladesh in that process. DFC financing could play an important role in achieving that goal and increasing prosperity in both countries, he added.