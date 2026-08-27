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Bangladesh in tough group of U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers

Staff Correspondent, Dhaka
Bangladesh in tough group of U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers
Bangladesh is in tough group. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh have been drawn into Group C of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, with the draw taking place in Kuala Lumpur. Their opponents in the group are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Syria, Bhutan, and Macau.

The draw was held today at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where 35 teams were divided into seven groups, with five teams in each group. The qualifying matches will be played from November 8 to 20.

The United Arab Emirates will host Group C, meaning Bangladesh’s qualifying matches will also be held in the UAE.

The seven group winners will qualify directly for the final tournament. They will be joined by the nine Asian teams that have qualified for the Qatar World Cup: Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The AFC U-17 Asian Cup finals will be held in Uzbekistan from May 12 to 29 next year.

The other qualifying groups are:

Group A: Indonesia, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Philippines, Cambodia

Group B: Thailand, Iraq, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Maldives

Group D: Iran, Laos, Jordan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group E: India, Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore, Guam

Group F: Yemen, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Northern Mariana Islands

Group G: Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Brunei Darussalam

Topics:

SportsFootballBangladesh Football
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