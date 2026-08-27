Bangladesh in tough group of U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers

Bangladesh have been drawn into Group C of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, with the draw taking place in Kuala Lumpur. Their opponents in the group are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Syria, Bhutan, and Macau.

The draw was held today at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where 35 teams were divided into seven groups, with five teams in each group. The qualifying matches will be played from November 8 to 20.