The High Court on Tuesday, November 17, upheld the death sentence of Sohel Rana for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old child in Pallabi, Mirpur, while acquitting his wife, Swapna, in the same case.

A bench of Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice K M Rasheduzzaman Raja delivered the verdict after hearing the death reference and jail appeals filed by the accused. The murdered child’s father was present in court. The court had set Tuesday for the verdict after concluding the hearing on Monday.

Attorney General Ruhul Quddus Kajal, Deputy Attorney General Osman Chowdhury and Syed Ejaz Kabir represented the state. State-appointed lawyer Hafizur Rahman Khan appeared for the accused. The High Court had earlier, on June 16, ordered the appointment of state lawyers for both accused. The child was raped and brutally murdered on May 19 this year. The child’s dismembered body was recovered later that day from a flat in Pallabi. Police detained Swapna Akter from the residence soon after the incident. Sohel, identified as the main accused and Swapna’s husband, escaped earlier by cutting the grille of a toilet. Law enforcement officers arrested Sohel Rana in Fatullah, Narayanganj, later that evening.