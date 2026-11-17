High Court Upholds Sohel’s Death Sentence in Pallabi Child Rape and Murder Case, Acquits Wife
The High Court on Tuesday, November 17, upheld the death sentence of Sohel Rana for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old child in Pallabi, Mirpur, while acquitting his wife, Swapna, in the same case.
A bench of Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice K M Rasheduzzaman Raja delivered the verdict after hearing the death reference and jail appeals filed by the accused. The murdered child’s father was present in court.
The court had set Tuesday for the verdict after concluding the hearing on Monday.
Attorney General Ruhul Quddus Kajal, Deputy Attorney General Osman Chowdhury and Syed Ejaz Kabir represented the state. State-appointed lawyer Hafizur Rahman Khan appeared for the accused.
The High Court had earlier, on June 16, ordered the appointment of state lawyers for both accused.
The child was raped and brutally murdered on May 19 this year. The child’s dismembered body was recovered later that day from a flat in Pallabi.
Police detained Swapna Akter from the residence soon after the incident. Sohel, identified as the main accused and Swapna’s husband, escaped earlier by cutting the grille of a toilet. Law enforcement officers arrested Sohel Rana in Fatullah, Narayanganj, later that evening.
The child’s father filed a case with Pallabi Police Station over the incident.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Children’s Violence Suppression Tribunal sentenced both accused to death on June 7 in the case filed by the child’s father. The tribunal also fined Sohel Rana Tk500,000 and Swapna Tk200,000.
Case records were sent to the High Court on June 9, and the paper book was prepared within two working days. Both accused filed separate jail appeals through prison authorities on June 11, and the High Court accepted the appeals for hearing on June 14.