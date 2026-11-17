Former DSCC Mayor Saeed Khokon Arrested
Former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Muhammad Saeed Khokon was arrested by the Special Response Battalion (SRB) from a residence in Baridhara, Dhaka, at around 7am on Tuesday.
Wing Commander MZM Entekhab Chowdhury, director of the SRB’s Law and Media Wing and its spokesperson, confirmed the arrest to Ajker Patrika.
An SRB-1 team arrested Khokon from House No. 13 on Road No. 9 in Baridhara, Chowdhury said.
Following the arrest, Khokon was placed in the custody of Gulshan Police Station. Further legal proceedings against him are under way.