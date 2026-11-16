Sheikh Hasina not guaranteed passport as convicted offender: Shama Obaed

Bangladesh is not legally obliged to issue a passport to a convicted criminal, even if the person is a Bangladeshi citizen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said on Monday, referring to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. She said Bangladesh remains determined to bring Hasina back under the Bangladesh-India bilateral extradition treaty. Speaking to journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed said there was no guarantee that a Bangladeshi citizen would receive a passport. “If someone is a convicted criminal under a court verdict, the government is not legally obliged to issue that person a passport,” she said.



Shama Obaed said Hasina had been convicted and sentenced by the International Crimes Tribunal in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July-August 2024 mass uprising. As a result, Hasina has no scope to return through a recent passport application or by using a travel pass, she said. Bangladesh and India have an extradition treaty, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent India several letters requesting Hasina’s handover under the agreement, Shama Obaed said. Asked about alternative proposals to bring Hasina back through a travel pass or other means, she said the existing extradition treaty should be used. “Why would the existing extradition treaty not be used in this case? The Indian government should provide legal assistance by using the provisions of this agreement for any convicted accused person,” she said.