Sheikh Hasina not guaranteed passport as convicted offender: Shama Obaed
Bangladesh is not legally obliged to issue a passport to a convicted criminal, even if the person is a Bangladeshi citizen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said on Monday, referring to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. She said Bangladesh remains determined to bring Hasina back under the Bangladesh-India bilateral extradition treaty.
Speaking to journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed said there was no guarantee that a Bangladeshi citizen would receive a passport.
“If someone is a convicted criminal under a court verdict, the government is not legally obliged to issue that person a passport,” she said.
Shama Obaed said Hasina had been convicted and sentenced by the International Crimes Tribunal in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July-August 2024 mass uprising.
As a result, Hasina has no scope to return through a recent passport application or by using a travel pass, she said.
Bangladesh and India have an extradition treaty, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent India several letters requesting Hasina’s handover under the agreement, Shama Obaed said.
Asked about alternative proposals to bring Hasina back through a travel pass or other means, she said the existing extradition treaty should be used.
“Why would the existing extradition treaty not be used in this case? The Indian government should provide legal assistance by using the provisions of this agreement for any convicted accused person,” she said.
Responding to a question on whether India had imposed any conditions, including an opportunity for appeal, for Hasina’s return, Shama Obaed said no discussions had been held with India on the matter.
Bangladesh’s relationship with India is broader and more significant than Sheikh Hasina’s personal interests, she said, adding that bilateral issues including the border, rivers and trade would be resolved through diplomatic discussions.
On the recent cancellation of Bangladesh-India secretary-level consular dialogue, Shama Obaed said the meeting had been temporarily postponed and would be held at a time convenient for both countries.