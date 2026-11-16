Govt. approves 2 new police stations, 2 municipalities

The government today approved the establishment of two new police stations in Bogura and Cox’s Bazar and two new municipalities (Pourosovas) in Bogura and Sylhet to make administrative activities more dynamic.

The approvals also cover the renaming of a police station and the relocation of the administrative headquarters of two upazilas.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reorganisation (NICAR) held here today with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair, Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Hasan Shiplu said.

According to the approved decisions, Matamuhuri Police Station will be set up at Batatoli in Konakhali Union under Matamuhuri Upazila of Cox’s Bazar by dividing the existing Chakaria Police Station.

The meeting also approved setting up Mokamtala Police Station in the newly created Mokamtala Upazila of Bogura by dividing Shibganj Police Station.

It further approved the formation of Mokamtala Municipality under Mokamtala Upazila in Bogura and Jaintapur Municipality under Jaintapur Upazila in Sylhet.

In Mymensingh, the meeting approved renaming Pagla Police Station as South Gafargaon Police Station, in keeping with the name of the newly created South Gafargaon Upazila.

The administrative headquarters of the newly created Chandraganj Upazila, formed by dividing Sadar Upazila in Lakshmipur, will be relocated from the Motobi and Charchamita Mouzas to North Chandrapur Mouza No. 163 and Hajirpara Mouza No. 166 under Hajirpara Union.

Similarly, the administrative headquarters of the newly created Bangra Upazila, formed by dividing Muradnagar Upazila in Cumilla, will be shifted from Khamargram Mouza to South Bangra Mouza No. 40 under Bangra Purba Union.

The Ministry of Home Affairs initiated the proposals for setting up the new police stations and renaming the police station, while the Local Government Division initiated the proposals for forming the municipalities and relocating the upazila headquarters.

