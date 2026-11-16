EC Plans Five-Phase Union Parishad Polls in 4,307 Unions

Bangladesh’s Election Commission plans to hold Union Parishad elections in five phases, potentially covering 4,307 unions across 508 upazilas, Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said on Monday.

Sanaullah disclosed the provisional phase-wise figures during a briefing following the Election Commission’s 14th commission meeting. The first phase is planned to cover 1,026 unions in 131 upazilas. The second phase may include 1,130 unions in 129 upazilas, while the third phase could cover 1,002 unions in 118 upazilas.

The fourth phase may involve 793 unions in 93 upazilas, and the fifth phase could include 356 unions in 37 upazilas. Sanaullah said the commission was considering elections in around 1,050 unions in the first phase, 1,100 in the second, 1,000 in the third, nearly 800 in the fourth and around 350 in the final phase. “These are our planned phases and numbers. Everyone will know the specific names through the website next Thursday,” he said.