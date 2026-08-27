Controversial' coach absent from press conference, Bangladesh team to leave for Uzbekistan tonight

The Bangladesh team will leave for Uzbekistan tonight to take part in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers. Ahead of their departure, a press conference was held at the BFF House, but head coach Gerard Jones was absent, as were all the players. Questions were raised about the coach’s absence, but BFF technical director Saiful Bari Titu said that Gerard would travel to Uzbekistan with the team. Gerard has been the subject of considerable discussion since an altercation with assistant coach Atikur Rahman Mishu. Reports had also emerged that he had been removed from his position, although the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has not officially announced any such decision. Against this backdrop, the coach’s absence from today’s press conference raised further questions.

Asked whether Gerard would travel with the team, Saiful Bari Titu said, ‘Everyone is going. Samid explained that because of the tickets, we have to travel in two groups.’ Team manager Samid was then asked why neither the coach nor the players had attended the press conference. He said, ‘Our head coach is not here today. There are no players either. Unfortunately, over the past few days we have been dealing with a lot of problems regarding our travel plans. A lot of information came from Uzbekistan at the last moment. The federation was also busy. Some of the reports coming out in the media about the team were somewhat disruptive.’

Samid also explained why the coach had not been brought to the press conference. ‘We are all going together. Everyone agreed on that. We did not bring the coach to the press conference today because we have been quite busy over the past few days. It was important for them to focus on preparing for the long journey.’ he said.

When a journalist asked whether Gerard himself did not want to attend the press conference or whether the BFF had decided not to bring him, Samid replied, ‘No, it was our decision. FIFA’s rules say that the head coach must be present, or otherwise the assistant coach. When we go to an AFC event, the head coach is required to attend the mandatory press conference.’

In other words, although Gerard did not attend the press conference in Dhaka, he will travel with the team to Uzbekistan. However, questions surrounding his relationship with the BFF and the recent incidents involving him remain unresolved. Asked what action would be taken if similar behaviour occurred in the future under a coach appointed by the federation, Samid said, ‘This is not about that. Our focus right now is the qualifying campaign. If we focus on matters off the field, it will cause even more disruption to the team.’

Samid also acknowledged that journalists were justified in questioning the coach’s absence. ‘Of course, you are asking a legitimate question. The team’s coach is not here. How can he explain his plans, which is something you always want to know? We are sorry about this particular situation. Something has happened. An internal investigation is taking place. We have to hold this press conference to inform you’, he said. Asked about the deterioration in the relationship between Gerard and the assistant coach, Samid claimed that the atmosphere in the camp was now calm. ‘At the moment, I can say that the situation in the camp is quite calm. We are in a good position. Everyone is now excited to play. Before the investigation is completed, we did not want to make major changes and disrupt the team,’ he said.