Govt. Plans Major Internal Security Overhaul with Police, Border and Prison Projects

The Bangladesh government is implementing 25 development projects to modernise internal security and public safety infrastructure, while proposing another 67 projects for completion by fiscal year 2030-31. The initiatives include investments in law enforcement capacity, surveillance technology, border security, emergency response, rehabilitation services and prison infrastructure.

The Planning Commission is following an integrated programme-based approach to improve implementation efficiency. Similar projects are being consolidated under larger programmes to reduce duplication and fragmentation and ensure the effective use of resources.

The initiatives are part of the government’s broader effort to modernise Bangladesh’s internal security framework. The plans are aligned with the government’s election manifesto and the strategic framework of the 2026-2031 Five-Year Plan.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the projects, undertaken under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, aim to strengthen the operational capacity of law enforcement agencies, modernise dilapidated infrastructure, introduce advanced surveillance technology and expand public safety and rehabilitation services.

Seven agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs are implementing 25 projects under the Annual Development Programme for fiscal year 2026-27. Of those projects, 17 are related to infrastructure development.

The government has allocated a total of Tk2,339.21 crore for the ongoing projects, including Tk2,296.91 crore from domestic sources and Tk42.30 crore in project assistance. Expenditure on the projects stood at only Tk110.63 crore until September 2026, highlighting the need to accelerate implementation.

Nine directorates and agencies have proposed another 67 projects under the revised ADP framework, beyond the ongoing schemes. The government expects the projects to deliver their intended benefits by 2030-31.

A significant share of the proposed investment is planned for Bangladesh Police, reflecting the government’s priority on restoring operational capacity and improving law enforcement infrastructure.

Two major procurement proposals were approved at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on November 4, according to Ministry of Home Affairs sources.

The approved proposals include the purchase of 4,829 operational vehicles at an estimated cost of Tk4,328 crore and 1,001 specialised vehicles at a cost of Tk2,280.14 crore.

The government has also proposed rebuilding 125 dilapidated police stations at an estimated cost of Tk1,900 crore. Another proposal to rebuild 150 facilities, including police outposts, investigation centres, river police installations and highway police stations, at a cost of Tk800 crore is under reassessment.

The modernisation plan includes smart policing initiatives for Dhaka Metropolitan Police and selected regional units. Plans have also been made to modernise immigration facilities at the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Border Guard Bangladesh is expanding infrastructure and technology-based capabilities to strengthen surveillance and operational preparedness in border areas.

Ongoing BGB projects include the construction of 73 modern Border Outposts and infrastructure development for the 63 BGB Battalion in Gazipur.

The force plans to add drones, anti-drone systems and advanced laboratory equipment to improve surveillance and operational capabilities. A proposal to establish a School of Surveillance and Drone Warfare is at the final stage of approval.

Plans have also been made to build a BGB training centre in Chuadanga and improve infrastructure for the 17 BGB Battalion in Neeldumur.

Bangladesh Coast Guard is implementing two major projects to strengthen maritime security and vessel maintenance capacity. A separate proposal to purchase 13 high-speed boats is awaiting approval.

Fire Service and Civil Defence plans to construct or rebuild 20 fire stations to improve emergency response capacity. The programme also includes the expansion of ambulance services and the construction of additional facilities, including new installations in Chakaria and Ukhiya near the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The Department of Narcotics Control is preparing to expand the Central Drug Addiction Treatment Centre in Dhaka. The agency also plans to establish treatment and rehabilitation centres in seven divisional cities.

Digital forensic laboratories with testing facilities are planned for Khulna, Rangpur and Mymensingh.

Prison infrastructure development is being treated as a major government priority. Proposed projects include the expansion of Mymensingh Prison, reconstruction of district prisons in Jamalpur, Cumilla and Narsingdi, and rebuilding Rangpur and Rajshahi Central Prisons.

The development plan also includes the preservation of the historic Old Dhaka Central Jail complex.

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party is considering building 12 additional armouries under its second-phase programme. The force also plans extensive infrastructure development at the Ansar-VDP Academy.

